Report: Aston Villa could launch big bid to sign 'immense' Arsenal player this summer











Aston Villa could make a big bid to sign Kieran Tierney from Arsenal this summer.

That is according to Goal who note that the Scot could be on his way out of the Emirates come the end of the season.

The left-back has lost his spot in the Gunners’ starting XI this term after the arrival of Oleksandr Zinchenko from Manchester City, and now he could be set for another move within the Premier League.

Newcastle have been credited with an interest as have Aston Villa, and it’s thought that either club could make a big bid this summer.

Of course, a move to Villa Park would be logical for Tierney. After all, he knows Unai Emery very well from his time at Arsenal, and he was a player the Spaniard always valued very highly in that period.

That being said, a move to St James’ Park could also be appealing as the Magpies look increasingly likely to be playing Champions League football next season, while the Villans are slipping out of the race for a European spot.

Factor in that Alex Moreno has also been a star for Villa so far, and you could say that a move to Newcastle would make more sense.

Regardless, Tierney looks increasingly unlikely to be an Arsenal player next season. He’s a very sellable asset, and the Gunners will want to raise funds before adding to their squad ahead of a Champions League campaign next term.

It’s a real shame that Tierney will have to leave Arsenal. After all, he’s an ‘immense’ player, but sometimes that’s just the way the cookie crumbles and a top player has to leave a top club when they’re no longer needed.

