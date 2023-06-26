Aston Villa would like to pay £35 million to sign Pau Torres this summer, with Unai Emery’s men not keen to trigger the release clause of the Villarreal star.

That is according to a report from the Daily Mail, which notes that Emery is hoping to be reunited with the centre-back as Villa prepare for a return to European competition this summer.

Photo by Neville Williams/Aston Villa FC via Getty Images

Pau Torres is certainly one name to keep an eye on in this window. The 26-year-old has been a superb performer for the Yellow Submarine. But after more than two decades on the club’s books, it seems that he may soon get the chance to head to the Premier League.

Aston Villa want to pay £35m for Pau Torres

The Daily Mail reports that Torres has a release clause of around £55.5 million. And it was suggested by COPE in Spain over the weekend that the Villans were prepared to pay £60 million to sign the Spain international.

Photo By Ivan Terron/Europa Press via Getty Images

However, the Mail reports that Villa do not want to trigger his buyout clause. And actually, they are looking to pay around £35 million for the defender.

Villa have done some outstanding business in the market over the last few years. So you probably cannot rule anything out in this window.

However, it really would be something if they were able to convince Villarreal to let Torres leave for just £35 million this summer.

He is a ‘special‘ player at the peak of his powers. He is such a technically-brilliant defender who Emery already has plenty of experience of working with.

If Villa could do a deal for £35 million, it would have the potential to be one of the signings of the summer.