Aston Villa willing to break their transfer record to sign ‘amazing’ Tottenham target – Report

Aston Villa are willing to pay around £60m to bring in Spanish defender Pau Torres this summer, according to reports from Spain this weekend.

Torres has long been on the radar of a number of Premier League clubs, with Tottenham said to be among the teams who have looked at signing him in recent months.

However, according to Spanish outlet COPE, it is Aston Villa who are willing to splash out to land Torres.

Aston Villa want to sign Pau Torres

According to COPE, Villa are actually willing to splash out a club-record fee on landing Torres. The defender is believed to have a release clause in his contract around the £60m mark. And Villa are willing to pay it.

Unai Emery is said to be keen on landing Torres as a marquee signing. With Diego Carlos also due back from injury in the new season, it would give Emery a centre-back pairing very much made in La Liga.

Should Villa decide to pay the release-clause for Torres, it would smash their transfer record. Currently, that record sits with Emi Buendia, who Villa paid just shy of £40m for.

Lauded by Emery as an ‘amazing‘ defender, it’s easy to see why the Villa boss wants him.

Statement signing

Every so often, a transfer deal is touted that really makes you stop and think.

If Villa managed to sign Pau Torres for the money being spoken about here, then it would truly send a message around the rest of the league.

Villa are clearly ready to back Emery after his brilliant impact last season. But even by Villa’s recent standards, spending £60m on a centre-back is a huge statement of intent.

If this one does come off, then Villa fans will be delighted. And at the same time, a push towards the top four might not actually be out of the question.