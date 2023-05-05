Jon Flanagan names the two midfielders he'd love to see Liverpool sign











Former Liverpool defender Jon Flanagan has suggested the Reds try and sign Brighton duo Moises Caicedo and Alexis Mac Allister this summer.

Liverpool are in the hunt for new midfielders and the Seagulls duo are among a cluster of names to be mentioned.

Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Mac Allister, in particular, has seen his name get more traction lately. The Argentinian World Cup winner is expected to leave the AMEX for around £61m, with Liverpool keen to sign him.

And after watching Brighton outdo Manchester United last night in Premier League action, former Red Jon Flanagan took to Twitter to suggest Liverpool make their move.

Impressive

Caicedo was strongly linked with a move to Arsenal in the January window. Indeed, he went as far as to ask for the move. A decision that was quickly rejected by the Seagulls.

But he is expected to be on the market again this summer. Alongside Mac Allister, Brighton can expect to bring in over £150m for the pair.

After impressing for Brighton this season and last, it is little wonder Liverpool are so keen. With the Reds missing out on Jude Bellingham, both Mac Allister and Caicedo are attractive options.

TBR’s View: Liverpool should consider both

Flanagan is actually spot on in his little assessment here. If Liverpool are serious this summer then these are the sort of player they need to target.

And while they might not have been keen on forking out more than £120m for just Bellingham, getting two for around £150m might appeal.

Mac Allister and Caicedo are already proven commodities in the Premier League. That is a bonus in itself. And at the end of the day, if Liverpool don’t sign them, another English team will.

Brighton have done superbly well with their recruitment. Liverpool, in a way, might be wise to take a leaf out of their book going into the future.

Photo by Tom West/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images