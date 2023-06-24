Report: ‘Unbelievable’ player has told Bayern Munich firmly that he wants to join Arsenal

Declan Rice’s future is certainly unclear right now.

Arsenal have been interested in the West Ham United midfielder for ages, and now, Manchester City are reportedly preparing a bid for the player.

Rice could end up at either City or Arsenal this summer, but one thing appears to be for sure, he won’t be going to Bayern Munich.

Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

Indeed, while there were strong links to Bayern earlier this summer, Rice’s desire to stay in England is apparently strong.

According to The Mail, Rice has been very clear with Bayern Munich over the past few weeks, and apparently he’s been firm over the idea that he wants to sign for Arsenal this summer.

Of course, the Bayern talks did take place weeks ago, so Manchester City’s arrival in this race could well have changed Rice’s mind about this Arsenal move, but it does sound as though he is indeed receptive to the idea of joining Arsenal this summer.

Rice is ready to join the Gunners should they make a good enough offer, and now, it seems as though it’s in Manchester City’s hands to change the midfielder’s mind.

Photo by Thomas Eisenhuth – UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

In all honesty, it may not be too difficult for City to chance Rice’s point of view. After all, they are one of the richest clubs in the world and the current treble-winning champions of Europe.

Arsenal would provide Rice the chance to stay in London, and while that is alluring, the idea of playing under Pep Guardiola in this City team may well be too good to turn down.

It looks like it will be Arsenal or City for Rice at this point with Bayern Munich very much out of the race for the England international.