Arsenal are prepared to listen to offers for Eddie Nketiah this summer as Mikel Arteta’s men look to bolster their transfer kitty with player sales.

That is according to a report from The Independent, which notes that Kieran Tierney, Thomas Partey and Folarin Balogun could also leave the Emirates in this window.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

It may surprise some to see Eddie Nketiah facing an uncertain future in North London. Of course, it was only last year that the striker signed a new contract after it appeared that he had been on the brink of leaving.

Arsenal will listen to offers for Nketiah

Nketiah saw plenty of game-time last season. However, that was largely down to the serious injury Gabriel Jesus sustained during the World Cup.

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

The 24-year-old did a fairly decent job, scoring some important goals as Arsenal pushed for the Premier League title. But it would appear that the Gunners are not going to stand in his way if a significant offer comes in.

According to The Independent, Nketiah is one of the players Arsenal will listen to bids for. It is noted that the Gunners are willing to let players go to strengthen their budget.

It would be a surprise if Arsenal were prepared to lose both Nketiah and Balogun in this window. They are being heavily linked with Kai Havertz. But Havertz has not had a best time as a striker with Chelsea.

And their squad is going to be stretched by the Champions League next year.

It is probably wise to keep their options open on Nketiah. He is unlikely to consistently lead the line for an Arsenal side challenging at the summit of the Premier League.

But he is a solid performer. Gary Neville actually suggested that he was the Premier League player who surprised him most earlier this season.

If he stays put, Arsenal will surely be more than happy. But clearly, they understand that a considerable offer may simply be too good to turn.