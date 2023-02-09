Gary Neville makes big claim about Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah











Gary Neville has told The Overlap that Eddie Nketiah is the Premier League player who has surprised him most this season, praising the way that he has stepped up for Arsenal in the wake of Gabriel Jesus’ injury.

Jesus has been a game-changing signing for the Gunners. Not only has he done brilliantly in a position where Arsenal were much weaker last year, but he has also brought that winning mentality to the Emirates having achieved so much at Manchester City.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

It seemed therefore, to be a devastating blow for Arsenal when Jesus sustained a serious injury at the World Cup.

Neville lauds Eddie Nketiah

Nketiah has been at Arsenal for some time. However, he had only shown glimpses of his potential before this season. So it appeared to be a big blow to be without Jesus for some time.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

But Nketiah has been a revelation. He has scored nine goals in all competitions, including four in the Premier League since the season resumed.

And when asked to pick the player who surprised him most in the top-flight so far this term, Neville picked out the 23-year-old as the one who has caught him off-guard.

“I’m going to go Nketiah, because I thought when Jesus got injured, I thought that could be [a problem]. But he’s played really well for Arsenal,” he told The Overlap.

Nketiah has done incredibly well because you really do feel that Mikel Arteta now has a decision to make. Jesus was sensational in the opening months of the season. However, he was not exactly prolific.

Nketiah ticks different boxes to the Brazilian. But he is finding the back of the net.

You would imagine that Arsenal will benefit more from having Jesus leading the line once again. However, it says everything about how good Nketiah has been that there is a debate to be had over what Arteta now does.