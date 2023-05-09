Report: Arsenal wanted to sign 21-year-old PL player, now he could replace Lionel Messi at PSG











Reported Arsenal target and Crystal Palace star Michael Olise has suddenly emerged as a target for Paris Saint-Germain as they look to replace Lionel Messi.

The Gunners’ priority this summer is to strengthen their midfield. Mikel Arteta’s side will definitely bring in a new midfielder – they may even sign two.

However, a new right-winger is also a necessity, and Crystal Palace wide man Olise would be a very exciting option. But, Arsenal now face competition from PSG, according to The Daily Mail.

Arsenal target Michael Olise could replace Lionel Messi at PSG

Just over three weeks ago, Football Transfers revealed that Arsenal had identified Michael Olise as a target for the upcoming summer transfer window.

It was claimed that Mikel Arteta viewed him as the ideal backup for Bukayo Saka, who has had to play almost every single game for the Gunners because they don’t have another left-footed right-winger at their disposal.

Olise, thanks to his experience in the Premier League, would’ve been a great option for the Gunners, but it looks like PSG could beat them to his signature.

The report claims that the French champions are looking for a new right-winger as it is looking increasingly likely that Lionel Messi will leave Paris at the end of his contract this summer.

They are on the market looking for replacements, and it has been reported that they will table a bid to sign Olise in the very near future.

TBR View:

Arsenal have to sign a new right-winger this summer.

Bukayo Saka looks exhausted now and that may well be one of the reasons why his form has dipped in the Premier League over the last few weeks.

If Arsenal can bring in someone like Olise, Arteta could rotate much more. Saka will have all the rest he needs, and the two young players could push each other to fulfil their huge potential.

It will be interesting to see what will happen with Olise this summer.

