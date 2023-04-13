Report: Arsenal want to sign Crystal Palace star Michael Olise











Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise this summer.

The Gunners have had an unbelievable season in the Premier League so far. They are currently on top of the table, and if things go to plan in the next eight games, they will win the title.

Edu, however, has one eye on the summer transfer window already, and Olise is reportedly on his wish list.

Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images

Arsenal‘s attack this season has been excellent.

Gabriel Martinelli, Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard have all scored more than 10 goals, while Gabriel Jesus, Eddie Nketiah and Leandro Trossard have been brilliant too.

Arsenal have plenty of depth in most areas of their attack, but Saka is the only left-footed right-winger at the club – apart from young Marquinhos who is currently out on loan at Norwich City.

Mikel Arteta wants another player there this summer, and Football Transfers reveal that Palace star Olise has been identified as a target.

It has been claimed that the 21-year-old, who was branded as a ‘special talent‘ by Patrick Vieira, is viewed as the ideal backup for Saka on the right flank, and the fact that he’s Premier League-proven makes him a very attractive option for the Gunners.

Crystal Palace reportedly want at least £40 million for Olise this summer. That fee could drop down to £35 million if they get relegated from the Premier League.

Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images

TBR View:

Arsenal really do need a backup for Saka on the right wing.

The young Englishman is ever-present in Mikel Arteta’s side. He hasn’t missed a game in a long, long time, and even though he keeps coming up with the goods, it’s not wise to keep playing him without giving him a break.

A player like Olise would be an excellent backup for Saka. He is the same age as the Arsenal man, and as he has shown at Crystal Palace, he’s more than ready to play against the big sides.

It will be interesting to see what will happen this summer. In our opinion, Olise would be a terrific signing if Arsenal can get him for a good price.

Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

