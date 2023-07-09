Arsenal reportedly want to sign Romeo Lavia after Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber, but they could face a stumbling block over his £50 million price-tag.

That’s according to The Guardian, which claims that Arsenal’s business in the summer window is not yet complete.

The Gunners have already moved to snap up Kai Havertz from their London rivals Chelsea this summer, with Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber both closing in on a move to the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal have been heavily linked with a move for Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia, with the youngster attracting interest from the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City.

Photo by James Williamson – AMA/Getty Images

Indeed, Fabrizio Romano claims that Arsenal and Liverpool are currently the ‘most interested’ in signing Lavia this summer.

The 19-year-old looks set to be on the move over the coming weeks after Southampton’s relegation from the Premier League.

But after spending big so far this summer, Lavia’s price tag could complicate Arsenal’s attempts to land him.

Arsenal want Lavia after Rice and Timber deals

The Guardian claims that Arsenal are not finished in the transfer market just yet.

Mikel Arteta’s men are keen to sign Lavia in an attempt to add ‘youth, depth and drive’ to their new-look midfield.

But with Southampton currently valuing Lavia at around £50 million, the asking price looks ‘rich’ for Arsenal.

Lavia was a standout performer for the Saints last season in what was his debut campaign in the Premier League.

The Belgian has been lauded as an ‘incredible’ talent after making the switch to St Mary’s from Manchester City last summer.

Arsenal seem set on re-shaping their midfield this summer as they have already snapped up Havertz, while a move for Rice is imminent.

Photo by Robin Jones/Getty Images

Granit Xhaka has already completed a switch to Bayer Leverkusen while Thomas Partey’s future at the club looks unclear.

Much will depend on outgoings for Arsenal, but if Lavia’s asking price was to drop over the coming weeks, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see them make their move for Lavia.