Arsenal have been well and truly cooking in the summer transfer window.

The Gunners have already landed Kai Havertz and are seemingly closing in on two more signings.

Surely it’s only a matter of time now before Arsenal announce the arrivals of Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber.

Photo by Tony McArdle/Everton FC via Getty Images

By the sounds of it, the Gunners won’t be done yet. There’s another really exciting name doing the rounds.

Southampton’s Romeo Lavia is reportedly on the Arsenal radar too.

Now, Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on the interest in the 19-year-old Belgian.

Arsenal are the ‘most interested’ in Lavia, alongside Liverpool. Meanwhile, Chelsea aren’t to be discounted.

Romano told the Here We Go podcast: “Keep an eye always on Chelsea because Caicedo is the priority.

“But in case they decide to go for a second midfielder too, Romeo could be on one of the options.

“But at the moment Liverpool are, together with Arsenal, the most interested clubs.”

Our view

Midfielders are in high demand this summer, and the top talents from relegated clubs are getting particular attention.

We’ve already seem James Maddison go, and the likes of Lavia and James Ward-Prowse could well follow suit.

Lavia would be a great shout for Arsenal. He’s both first-team ready and one for the future.

He joined Saints from Manchester City just last summer and established himself as one of their top players last term.

For such a young player to impress in the Premier League at a struggling club is the sign of a truly ‘incredible‘ talent.

At Arsenal, he could go in the starting XI right away, and he’d be learning from some superb players and coaches.

Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images

Let’s see what happens, because obviously his reported price tag – £50million, according to Sky Sports – is a bit steep.

There is also competition from the likes of Liverpool, who are just as good a proposition as Arsenal.