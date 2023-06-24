Report: Arsenal told to make new bid for ‘world-class’ star

The latest reports from talkSPORT suggest that Arsenal are being encouraged to make a new and improved bid for Declan Rice by West Ham.

According to talkSPORT: “West Ham are encouraging Arsenal to make a third bid for Declan Rice to bring a speedy end to the saga.”

This would suggest that the Hammers believe Declan Rice fancies a move to Arsenal over Manchester City at this current time.

Both Manchester City and Arsenal are heavily linked with Rice. Despite this interest from Manchester City, other reports suggested that Rice fancies a move to Arsenal. It looks like this is right as West Ham have encouraged Arsenal to make another bid for the star.

West Ham encourage Arsenal to bid again for Rice

The transfer saga continues and you can understand why Arsenal are trying to lowball West Ham slightly. Reports have suggested that they have already made a bid worth around £90million for Rice. There is a lot of money involved.

It looks like the Gunners will have to make a huge bid the next time they make an offer. It has to be one West Ham want to accept. Despite Rice apparently favours a move to North London. Despite this, Rice will end up at Manchester City if they make a bigger offer.

Arsenal have a chance to massively improve their midfield. West Ham are wanting to seal this deal quickly and they are emphasising the need to do it with the Gunners. This is huge for the club and means they lead the race.

It shows how far they have come and it is great news for Arsenal. They are hoping that challenging for the title was not just a one-off. Picking up signings like Rice, who is hailed as an ‘unbelievable’ midfielder, would massively help them continue to be title challengers.