Report: Arsenal now considering move for ‘frightening’ player, Tottenham thought he was ‘perfect’ for them

All of a sudden, Gabriel Magalhaes’ Arsenal future appears to be up in the air.

The Brazilian defender was left on the bench for the Gunners’ opening day of the season against Nottingham Forest after starting every single league game last term, and it looks as though he could now be on the move.

Gabriel has been linked with a switch, and if the centre-back does go, Arsenal will need a replacement.

Well, according to The Express, the Gunners could now move for one of Tottenham’s top transfer targets this summer.

Indeed, The Express report that Edmond Tapsoba would be one of Arsenal’s top transfer targets if Gabriel were to leave.

Photo by Ion Alcoba/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Now, this is very interesting to say the least as Tottenham have been in advanced talks with Tapsoba for weeks.

In fact, after looking through the data, it was reported that Tottenham thought Tapsoba would be the ‘perfect’ defender for them.

However, that trail appears to have gone cold and that may give Arsenal the chance to swoop.

With that being said, this deal won’t be easy to do.

Simon Rolfes has admitted that he has no intention of selling Tapsoba this summer, and, in all honesty, we can understand why.

The ‘frightening’ defender is one of Bayer Leverkusen’s very best players, and after losing Moussa Diaby this summer, the German club won’t be in any sort of rush to let any of their other stars leave.

Xabi Alonso took Leverkusen to the brink of a title challenge last season, and after a summer of growth, there’s a feeling that the Spaniard could be onto something special.

Of course, if the squad is gutted, Leverkusen won’t be able to improve, and after losing Diaby, they can’t afford to also lose Tapsoba.

This is certainly a situation to keep an eye on if Gabriel does leave Arsenal.