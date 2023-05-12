Report: Arsenal midfield target suffers season-ending injury, out for four months











Arsenal have been linked with a move to re-sign Ismael Bennacer from AC Milan this summer, but the Algerian has just suffered a very serious knee injury.

The Gunners will almost definitely sign one new midfielder, if not two. They have to strengthen their midfield to compete both in the Premier League and Champions League, and they need to get their recruitment right.

Among all the names linked with a move to Arsenal is Bennacer, who was once a Gunner himself. But, Calciomercato reveal that he has picked up a season-ending injury now.

Arsenal target Ismael Bennacer suffers a serious knee injury

Just over a week ago, Competition revealed that Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta had made re-signing Ismael Bennacer a priority in this summer’s transfer window.

The Algerian spent two years on Arsenal’s books and made one senior appearance at the club. He wanted regular first-team football and the Gunners sold him to Empoli for just £900,000.

Bennacer has developed into a ‘world-class‘ midfielder over the last few years, and he has been amazing for AC Milan – both in the Serie A and this season in the Champions League.

Sadly, in Milan’s defeat to Inter in the semi-final first-leg this week, Bennacer suffered a knee injury, and scans yesterday revealed the worst.

The Algerian has reportedly suffered a ‘post-traumatic lesion of the cartilage of the lateral femoral condyle of the right knee’, and he will now have to undergo an arthroscopy surgery.

The report then claims that Bennacer could be out of action for as long as four months, which is a big blow.

TBR View:

That may ruin Bennacer’s chances of a transfer to Arsenal or any other club this summer.

If the Algerian is expected to be out for four months, it means he will not be back until the second week of September this year. The new season would’ve already started and the transfer window would’ve shut by then.

It is extremely unlikely that Arsenal or any other club will consider signing a player when he’s injured, which means Bannacer could well be off Arteta’s list now.

It will be interesting to see who Arsenal will sign in midfield this summer.

