Arsenal have reportedly made it a priority to re-sign Ismael Bennacer from AC Milan this summer, six years after Arsene Wenger sold him.

That’s according to Algerian media outlet Competition, who claim that the talented midfielder’s future is far from certain, and there’s a good chance he could leave Milan this summer.

Bennacer joined Arsenal as a teenager from AC Arles and spent two years in North London before leaving in 2017.

Ismael Bennacer was on Arsenal’s books for two seasons, from 2015 to 2017.

The Algerian made just one senior appearance for the Gunners but played 30 times for the youth teams in all competitions during his time there.

After a successful loan spell at French side Tours in the second half of the 2016/17 campaign, Empoli came calling. The Italian signed wanted to sign Bennacer, and Arsenal agreed to let him go for just £900,000.

The Gunners have been linked with a move to re-sign him on numerous occasions since. Those rumours are back again now, with the report claiming that Arsenal have made it a ‘priority’ to bring him back to the Emirates this summer.

It has further been claimed that clubs like Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool are also interested in signing Bennacer from AC Milan.

Arsenal will definitely be on the market for at least one new midfielder this summer.

Declan Rice and Moises Caicedo are reportedly Mikel Arteta’s top targets, while Southampton’s Romeo Lavia and versatile Ajax star Mohammed Kudus have also been linked.

Bennacer, branded as a ‘world-class‘ player, would be a very good option too. The Algerian has been fantastic for AC Milan over the last few years. He played a big part in their title win last term and has been brilliant this season as well.

Arsenal sold him for under a million six years ago, but he’ll definitely cost a ton of money this time around. It will be interesting to see if Edu will make it happen.

