Report: ‘Phenomenal’ Champions League winner is looking more and more likely to join Liverpool this summer

Mason Mount is increasingly likely to make a move to Liverpool this summer.

According to The Guardian, the Chelsea midfielder is edging close and close to a switch to Anfield as the Reds look to revamp their squad heading into next season.

It’s no secret that the Reds’ midfield has let them down this term with the likes of Thiago, Fabinho and Jordan Henderson all struggling for form.

Therefore, the Merseyside club are in the market for reinforcments and with Mount and Chelsea at a standstill when it comes to contract talks, Jurgen Klopp is looking to swoop.

Photo by Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Of course, there have been links to Mount for months, but for the longest time, it’s looked as though the midfielder would eventually agree new terms with Chelsea.

However, here we are just six weeks away from the end of the season and there’s been no notable progress on that front, and with the transfer window on the horizon, Liverpool are seemingly preparing to strike.

Mount is clearly a player the Reds admire, and, in all honesty, it’s not hard to see why.

Indeed, the England international appears to be a great fit for Jurgen Klopp’s system. He’s an energetic midfielder who absolutely loves to press, while his technique when it comes to ball striking is second-to-none as well.

There’s a reason he’s been called ‘phenomenal’ in the past, and you don’t play a key role in a Champions League triumph unless you’ve got something about you either.

Liverpool supporters were rocked last week when it was widely reported that the Reds would no longer be pursuing a deal for Jude Bellingham, but it looks as though another Gareth Southgate favourite could be through the door at Anfield this summer.

Photo by Vincent Mignott/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

