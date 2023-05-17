Report: Arsenal have not made an offer for 'unstoppable' star











Arsenal have not yet made an offer for Crystal Palace attacker Wilfried Zaha according to the latest reports.

According to 90min, Arsenal, as well as fellow Premier League side Chelsea, are long-term admirers of Wilfried Zaha.

Despite this, they have yet to put an offer in for the player. His current contract expires in the summer so they could be picking up a bargain on a free transfer.

Crystal Palace are now starting to grow more confident that they can offer Zaha a new deal and he will sign it and stay at the club where he is adored.

Arsenal haven’t made an offer for Wilfried Zaha

With the Premier League winger available on a free transfer, it is surprising that the Gunners haven’t yet made an offer for the player.

The ‘unstoppable‘ Ivorian is definitely a Palace legend and he has saved the club from relegation on many occasions over the years.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta highly rates Zaha, and called him ‘phenomenal‘. With 68 Premier League goals and 42 assists to his name, it is no shock to see him linked to big clubs.

Zaha is now 30 years old and has a huge decision to make on his future. If he is offered a deal by the Gunners, then he has to decide whether he wants to be in a side challenging for trophies, but play less, or stay at the club where he is adored.

This will be the last time that Zaha can seal a big move. It is no doubt going to be a long summer for both him and fans of the player. Zaha, on his day, can be a huge asset and frightens opposition defences.

