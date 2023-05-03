Report: Barcelona enter race for Premier League star linked to Arsenal











La Liga giants Barcelona have entered the race for Arsenal transfer target Wilfried Zaha, according to a report from The Telegraph.

The Gunners are said to be long-term admirers of the Crystal Palace ace, who is a boyhood fan of the Gunners.

Zaha is available on a free transfer at the end of this season. The Eagles have offered him a lucrative contract which would see him earn £10million a year.

The Telegraph reported that, as well as Arsenal, Juventus are long-term admirers. Meanwhile Barcelona and Chelsea are now interested and the former would at least match Palace’s contract offer.

The winger is a Selhurst Park legend, with many not wanting him to leave. It may be hard to keep him as he is now 30 so this would be his last chance to get a big move.

(Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Barcelona interested in Arsenal target Wilfried Zaha

Zaha has earned a lot of praise over the years. Pundit Ally McCoist called him “unstoppable” and “outstanding”.

When big clubs like Barcelona come calling, they normally win the transfer battle. Despite this, Zaha supported Arsenal as a child so this could still see him go to the Gunners.

Zaha has scored 91 goals throughout his career and picked up 76 assists. He is an exciting winger who loves to dribble on the ball.

Zaha would add great quality to Arsenal and help improve their squad. He may not start every game but we have seen how the lack of quality in Arsenal’s squad has seen them struggle in their title challenge over the last month. They have now dropped to second.

Signing a good Premier League star with experience seems like a great option for the Gunners and they may want to act quickly so that Barcelona don’t sign him.

(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)