Arsenal transfer news: Gunners ahead of Barcelona for Martin Zubimendi











Arsenal now appear to be in with a great chance of beating Barcelona to the signing of Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi this summer.

A report from the Daily Mail has outlined the 23-year-old’s potential movements at the end of the season.

Mikel Arteta has created one of the most exciting projects in European football right now.

The Gunners play an attractive, attacking style of football with a young, talented squad.

Arteta has got the very best out of the likes of Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli this season.

Even in the absence of stars like Gabriel Jesus, Eddie Nketiah has been drafted in and immediately stepped up to the required level.

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Last summer, Arsenal were desperate to bring in a holding midfielder.

Douglas Luiz and Danilo were both linked with a move as Arteta looked for cover for Thomas Partey.

In the end, no one arrived, and Partey up to this point has put his fitness woes behind him and been ever-present in the Premier League.

Now, it looks like Zubimendi could be the player that comes in to provide that high-quality competition.

Arsenal could overpower Barcelona for Zubimendi

The report from the Daily Mail states that, ‘Arsenal target Martin Zubimendi faces Barcelona in the Spanish Cup on Wednesday night having already decided that he wants to move to the Premier League at the end of the season, and not to the current Spanish league leaders.’

Arsenal were willing to pay Zubimendi’s £52m release clause this month.

However, the player made it clear he wanted to stay at his boyhood club until the end of the season.

Real Sociedad, like Arsenal, are having one of their best seasons in recent memory, and currently sit third in La Liga.

Zubimendi has been key to that success, and has a big cup quarter-final against Barcelona to prepare for today.

Photo By Ricardo Larreina/Europa Press via Getty Images

A graduate of Real Sociedad’s brilliant academy, Zubimendi now looks keen to make the move to England this summer.

Arsenal appear to have the upper hand on Barcelona as they both chase Zubimendi.

The Spanish club’s poor financial position looks set to limit their future business.

It could mean the Gunners capitalise in the future, especially with the guarantee of Champions League football.

