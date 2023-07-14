Arsenal are really confident that 22-year-old is going to silence all his doubters this season

Arsenal have high hopes for Jurrien Timber this season as he closes in on joining the Gunners.

Timber is set to sign for the Gunners in the coming hours, and according to The Standard, Arsenal are expecting him to have a fantastic season.

Indeed, The Standard report that Arsenal think that Timber will silence all of his doubters this season and show that he’s a top-class player who is cut out for the Premier League.

Timber may have been tipped as one of the top young defenders in world football in recent years, but as with any footballer, he’s had his doubters.

Photo by Andre Weening/Orange Pictures/BSR Agency/Getty Images

Both Winston Bogarde and Marco van Basten doubted him earlier this season after a poor campaign by Ajax’s standards, and, as ever, there have been questions around whether or not Timber is ready to make his mark at Premier League level after making his name in the Eredivisie.

Of course, the Eredivisie is something of a mixed bag in terms of exports to the Premier League.

As Arsenal fans will know through the likes of Robin van Persie, some Dutch exports can become Premier League legends, but for every Van Persie you have a Memphis Depay, an Alireza Jahanbakhsh or an Afonso Alves.

Photo by NESimages/Geert van Erven/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Timber will be coming in with that weight of expectation on his mind, but Arsenal are confident that he will be able to shut all of his doubters up and become a star at the Emirates.

Of course, it remains to be seen how Timber will settle at Arsenal or even where he will play in Mikel Arteta’s side, but if Arsenal think they have a gem on their hands here, it stands to logic to believe that the 22-year-old could be a great signing.