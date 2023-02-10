Report: Arsenal and Newcastle could receive Moussa Diaby transfer boost this summer











Arsenal and Newcastle United have both been linked with a move to sign Bayer Leverkusen speedster Moussa Diaby over the last few months.

The Frenchman has been one of Leverkusen’s best players in recent years. His output has been phenomenal for a wide player, and it’s only a matter of time before he moves to a bigger club.

German outlet BILD claim that could happen as early as this summer.

Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images

Arsenal and Newcastle target Moussa Diaby could be sold

Bayer Leverkusen have found themselves in a very difficult position.

The German giants, who finished third in the Bundesliga last season, are now 10th, just eight points above the relegation play-off place.

BILD claim that Leverkusen are having a ‘crisis season’ and the consequence of this will be a ‘mega upheaval’ of the squad at the end of the season.

That means the likes of Piero Hincapie, Jeremie Frimpong and their star man Moussa Diaby, who has been linked with both Arsenal and Newcastle United, could all be sold this summer.

The outlet claims Leverkusen think they can raise more than €100 million (£88.6m) from the sales of those three players, and Arsenal and Newcastle have been credited with an interest in the ‘astonishing‘ Diaby.

The 23-year-old will enter the final two years of his contract this summer.

Photo by Joachim Bywaletz/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

TBR View:

Diaby would be a phenomenal signing for most clubs in Europe.

The Frenchman is absolutely rapid, his dribbling is excellent, and his stats over the last three seasons – goals and assists – are simply sensational for a wide player.

To add to that, Diaby is hugely versatile – he can play anywhere across the front three – and he’s still only 23 as well, which means he’ll only get better in the coming years.

It will be interesting to see what will happen with Diaby in the summer, but if Arsenal or Newcastle can get him, they should.

Photo by INA FASSBENDER/AFP via Getty Images

