Newcastle Transfer News: PIF could move for Arsenal-linked Moussa Diaby this summer











Eddie Howe got what he wanted, to an extent, with Newcastle United this January as the club signed Anthony Gordon from Everton.

Howe allowed Chris Wood to join Nottingham Forest and signing long-term target Gordon as an extra attacking option was ideal for the Newcastle boss. He did, however, fail to get a replacement for Jonjo Shelvey, who moved to Nottingham Forest.

But on the whole, it was positive for Newcastle and PIF, and they can now look towards a successful summer. And with that, potentially being able to offer new targets European football.

Photo by Stefan Brauer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

One player who could be on the radar in the summer is Bayer Leverkusen star, Moussa Diaby. According to Christian Falk, writing for CaughtOffside, Diaby was explored by Newcastle in January. However, a deal was difficult to do and Gordon was signed instead.

But Falk writes how Diaby could be easier to get in the summer. And with that, Newcastle might make their move.

As we know, Diaby was looked at by Arsenal in January too. Fabrizio Romano had even claimed that the Gunners were ‘convinced’ of Diaby’s potential to be a world beater.

TBR’s View: Diaby could excited the Newcastle fans

The Toon Army love a player who gets them off their feet. Just look at the likes of Saint-Maximin, Guimaraes and Almiron in the squad right now. Going back years, the likes of Ginola and Asprilla have thrilled the St James’ Park crowd.

Diaby, who has been branded an ‘astonishing‘ talent, certainly ticks boxes for Newcastle supportets.

Diaby is a quick player who is direct, loves a goal, and troubles defenders. He’s thought to be worth at least £55m to Leverkusen. But if Newcastle do make the top four, then more money will be available and a deal could well be pursued.