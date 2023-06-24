Report: Arsenal already know how they want to use ‘great’ player close to signing

The latest reports detail how exactly Arsenal are planning on using Jurrien Timber should they successfully sign him this summer.

According to 90min, Arsenal are confident of signing Timber. Talks are continuing with Ajax and it is likely that they will come to an agreement.

Timber is apparently a ‘priority target’. The report also detailed how Arsenal plan to use the defender. According to 90min, they believe Timber can play in a similar fashion to the versatile Oleksandr Zinchenko.

Photo by Broer van den Boom/BSR Agency/Getty Images

The report goes on to say that they would use Timber on the right side of defence and have him mirror Zinchenko. He would also be able to give them the option to use their backline the way the Ukrainian allows them to.

Arsenal have already laid out plan for Timber

Zinchenko was a great signing for Arsenal and was a big reason for them performing so well last season. Timber is highly-rated by many.

The “very great talent” would be a big signing for Arsenal. This is emphasised more due to the fact that clubs like Manchester United also reportedly wanted him.

The Premier League has evolved over this last season. We have seen many of the top managers use their defenders in a more versatile position which sees them come into midfield when needed.

We have seen Mikel Arteta already do this with Zinchenko, whilst Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp have seen great performances by using the same tactics on John Stones and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

If Arteta is able to have two defenders who can play to this style, then it would be a great asset. This emphasises the need to try and get Timber signed.

It looks like they are currently at the front of the chase and it would take something drastic for this to fall through.