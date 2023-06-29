Arsenal have reportedly just agreed a deal with Ajax to sign Jurrien Timber this summer, and the Dutchman is set for a medical in the coming days.

The Gunners are not messing about, are they? They just signed Kai Havertz yesterday, while a deal for Declan Rice is moving closer to a conclusion (Fabrizio Romano on YouTube).

Now, Timber is set to be the next one in, with De Telegraaf and Chris Wheatley on Twitter both reporting the latest on the situation.

Photo by Pieter van der Woude/ BSR Agency/Getty Images

Jurrien Timber set for Arsenal medical after deal agreed with Ajax

Arsenal have been trying to get a deal done for Jurrien Timber for over a week now.

The Gunners’ focus has been on Declan Rice over the last few days and rightly so, but after Mikel Arteta’s side and West Ham agreed a fee for him (The Athletic), the North Londoners are free to complete other deals.

It has been no secret that Timber is the next name on the list for Arsenal, and there is now some excellent news for Gunners fans, courtesy of De Telegraaf and Wheatley.

The Dutch outlet reveal that Arsenal and Ajax have reached a verbal agreement for the defender for a guaranteed fee of £36.2 million which could potentially rise up to £40.5 million with add-ons.

Wheatley backed that claim and revealed that Timber is set for an Arsenal medical now. He also claimed that ‘next up’ for the Gunners is Rice, suggesting that the Ajax man will be the first one in.

TBR View:

Jurrien Timber would be a great signing for Arsenal.

Branded as ‘fantastic’ by John Barnes (Soccernews) when he was previously linked to Liverpool, the 22-year-old can play at centre-back, right-back and also in defensive midfield.

He is a hugely versatile player, and his style of play fits Arteta’s system perfectly.

It has been an amazing few days for Arsenal fans, hasn’t it? First Havertz and now Timber and Rice are set to be on their way to the Emirates. They really do mean business this summer.