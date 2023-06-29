Arsenal are on the verge of signing Declan Rice from West Ham United, and Fabrizio Romano has now shared some ‘secrets’ about the deal.

The Gunners have made a massive statement, haven’t they? Not many clubs in the world have the ability to go toe-to-toe with Manchester City for a player and still come out on top.

It looks like Arsenal have just done that, and in a video on his YouTube channel, Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Mikel Arteta and Edu’s incredible work is the reason behind that.

Photo by Robin Jones/Getty Images

Fabrizio Romano shares ‘secrets’ about Declan Rice to Arsenal deal

Arsenal’s recruitment over the last two years has been exceptional.

Mikel Arteta and Edu are yet to get a big transfer wrong, and the duo deserve enormous credit for the work they have done behind the scenes.

Declan Rice has been Arsenal’s top target for a while, but the Gunners were never going to get him easily. It was always going to be a struggle, especially with other clubs interested, but it looks like they’re set to come out on top.

Fabrizio Romano has explained why.

He said: “Let me say one thing about the secrets of the Declan Rice deal. We have to include once again not just the director, Edu, who has been pushing on this deal and has been trying to find the best strategy for a long time since January, but also Mikel Arteta.

“In the crucial hours when Manchester City submitted an official bid to sign Declan Rice, it was probably the most difficult and intense hours of the negotiations for Arsenal. Also, in that moment, Arteta was always very convinced of having Declan Rice as an Arsenal star.

“He’s been pushing internally, but also on the player side. He’s been explaining the project and talking about how the Arsenal project is perfect for Rice, his ambitious project is for the future and Declan can be a crucial player there. So Arteta has been very clear with all the players Arsenal are negotiating.

“It was the case with Kai Havertz, it’s going to be the same with Jurrien Timber, but especially with Rice. Declan Rice and Arsenal is something that is going to happen also thanks to Edu and Arteta.

“Trust me, they did an incredible job in this story. So just waiting on the final bits of this story and then it’s going to be ‘Here We Go’ for Declan Rice!”

Photo by Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images

TBR View:

We’ve all heard Arsenal fans say ‘Arsene Wenger has done it again’ on social media, but it’s probably time to hand that line over to Edu and Arteta for the job they’ve done.

If you had told a Gunners supporter a few years ago that Stan Kroenke would sanction a deal worth over £100 million to sign a player from West Ham, they would’ve called you crazy.

Now, it’s happening, and that’s all down to Arteta and Edu and the work they’ve done over the last few years.

West Ham have reportedly given Rice permission to undergo his Arsenal medical now. That suggests a deal is very close to completion.