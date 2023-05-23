Report: Arne Slot already knows who he wants as his first Tottenham signing, he's 'perfect'











Arne Slot is the favourite for the Tottenham job, and he already has his first signing in mind.

As with many managers who change clubs, Slot’s plan is to raid his former employers if he does end up coming to north London.

Indeed, according to The Mail, the 44-year-old manager wants to make Orcan Kokcu his first signing if he takes the Spurs job.

Kokcu is a key player in Slot’s Feyenoord side. He’s scored 12 goals in all competitions this season and is often one of the first names on the teamsheet in Slot’s side.

At the age of just 22, the so-called ‘perfect’ midfielder has an incredibly high ceiling, and he could well be a star in the Premier League, especially under a manager who knows him so well.

As we’ve seen this season, this sort of transfer policy can work a treat.

Photo by Ben Gal/BSR Agency/Getty Images

Erik Ten Hag, who, ironically, is often compared to Slot, made sure to raid Ajax after taking the Manchester United job, with Antony and Lisandro Martinez playing key roles in Ten Hag’s debut Premier league campaign.

Slot will want players he trusts alongside him at Tottenham, and Kokcu certainly fits that bill.

Of course, it will be interesting to see what this means for the current batch of midfielders in north London.

Rodrigo Bentancur will soon be back from injury and one would imagine he’d slot straight back into the team, but Kokcu’s arrival could raise questions over the long-term futures of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Pape Sarr and Yves Bissouma after underwhelming seasons.

Before we speak about any of that though, Slot does have to get the job first, and while he may be the favourite and we may be working towards that end, this is Tottenham Hotspur and nothing is a given.

Photo by ANP via Getty Images

