Report: Antonio Conte used £180k-a-week Tottenham star as an example in training, he worked so hard











Antonio Conte used to use Ivan Perisic as an example of the rest of the Tottenham Hotspur squad to follow in training.

That’s according to ESPN, who have given the lowdown on some of the behind-the-scenes details of Conte’s time at Spurs.

The unhappy marriage between the Italian and Tottenham finally came to an on Sunday.

After more than a week of deliberations, Antonio Conte was relieved of his duties via a short statement from Daniel Levy.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Cristian Stellini and Ryan Mason have been put in temporary charge until a new permanent manager is appointed.

Some members of the Spurs squad will hope that means an end to the baffling amount of running they used to do before each game.

Conte has always valued his teams being incredibly fit, and that may be why he valued Ivan Perisic so highly in training.

The Croatian was well aware of his methods from their time together at Inter Milan.

Although he was one of the oldest members of the squad, he still excelled in the gym and out on the training pitch.

Conte used Perisic as example in Tottenham training

The report from ESPN states that, ‘Conte was skeptical of many players he inherited and tried to raise standards in different ways.

‘The signing of Ivan Perisic, 33, on a free transfer from Inter Milan was an atypical Tottenham acquisition, but it was not just his on-field experience Conte wanted around Hotspur Way.

‘Sources suggest Perisic is one the hardest workers in the gym and conducts himself with a level of professionalism in both his conditioning and his conduct which Conte hoped would serve as an example to others.’

The £180,000-a-week wing-back started brightly at Spurs, but has struggled to kick on.

An expert set piece taker, Perisic provided several early assists, including for a vital last-minute Harry Kane equaliser against Chelsea.

He’s featured in virtually every league game this season, although he had started on the bench in three of Tottenham’s last four matches.

Ironically, Perisic scored the final goal of the Conte era at Tottenham against Southampton, putting all that hard work in training to good use.

Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images

It will be interesting to see how much of a future Perisic has at Spurs.

With Destiny Udogie returning from his loan in the summer, and Ryan Sessegnon still at the club, the new manager will need to get rid of one left wing-back.

Perisic is the least tactically flexible defensively, and could be the man to make way.

Show all