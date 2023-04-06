Report: Antonio Conte could make shock return to Chelsea after Tottenham exit











It hasn’t even been two weeks since Antonio Conte left Tottenham Hotspur, and the Italian could now return to England to hold talks with Chelsea about becoming their next manager.

Conte spent 16 months at Spurs and led them to a top-four finish in his first season. A lot was expected in his second campaign, but things just didn’t go to plan.

The 53-year-old was shown the door 11 days ago, about a week before Chelsea sacked Graham Potter.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Both Chelsea and Tottenham are on the lookout for a new manager, but the Blues’ search process seems to be a lot more advanced at the moment.

Reports revealed yesterday that Luis Enrique flew over to London to hold talks with Chelsea, while Julian Nagelsmann is also in contact with the West Londoners about the role.

Those two seem the favourites for the job at Stamford Bridge, but the Independent claimed last night that Chelsea are now open to talks with Conte about bringing him back to the club.

The Italian spent two years as the Blues boss and led them to Premier League and FA Cup triumphs. He fell out with the previous owner, Roman Abramovich, and left the club, but Todd Boehly and co don’t care about what happened in the past.

The report claims initial contact through intermediaries has already taken place and if things go to plan, Chelsea and Conte could have a direct meeting as early as next week.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

TBR View:

Conte and Tottenham had to part ways, nobody can argue against that.

The Italian’s furious rant at his players, the owner and the club after Spurs’ 3-3 draw against Southampton was the final straw, and he was rightly shown the door.

However, if Conte comes back to England and takes the Chelsea job, you’d back him to be a real success there next season, especially if the Blues do not qualify for Europe.

It will be interesting to see what will happen with Conte, but if he becomes the Chelsea boss and wins something there, it will be a really bad look on Tottenham.

Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

