Ansu Fati may well be on his way to the Premier League.

Indeed, reports emerged this week linking the Barcelona winger with a move to Tottenham, and on Wednesday morning, Fabrizio Romano corroborated those reports, claiming that Spurs were keen to bring the Spaniard in.

However, the player himself isn’t so open to such a move.

Indeed, according to Sport, Fati would rather join what is described as a ‘top’ club, with both Liverpool and Atletico Madrid namechecked as teams that he’d rather join.

Liverpool have actually been linked to Fati as of late, but, in all honesty, this isn’t a deal that would make all that much sense.

Competition in Liverpool’s attack is already rife as things stand, and Fati would just add to that selection headache.

Of course, things can change very quickly in football, and this deal could be on the cards of Mo Salah’s reported move to Saudi Arabia begins to take shape.

Indeed, Salah has been linked with a move to the middle east in recent days, and if that move were to go ahead, Fati would be a more than capable replacement for the Egyptian.

Arriving at Anfield with all of that pressure isn’t necessarily advisable, but if any player is up to that challenge it’s Fati. After all, he was the player to inherit the famous number 10 shirt at Barcelona after Lionel Messi’s departure in 2021.

Fati would be open to a move to Anfield, and while that particular avenue may not be open to him right now, this is certainly one to keep an eye on if Salah’s move to Saudi Arabia starts to show signs of progressing.