Report: Another English manager is being considered by Leeds, Sam Allardyce called him 'outstanding'











Leeds United look set to make another change in the dugout, and it looks as though they’re going to go down a very conventional route this time around.

Indeed, after making some very explorative appointments in recent years with Marcelo Bielsa and Jesse Marsch coming in as exciting, forward-thinking managers, Leeds now look set to revert to type and bring in a survival specialist.

Sam Allardyce is reportedly the favourite for the job, but according to The Guardian, there’s another old-school English manager in contention.

Indeed, according to this report, Alan Pardew is being considered by Leeds United.

The former Newcastle manager is, of course, a very experienced head at this level. He’s managed more teams in this situation than we’ve had hot dinners, and, in all honesty, he’s done a fine job most of the time.

Barring his last stint as the manager of West Brom, Pardew has always been a reliable gaffer at this level. He was given that infamous eight-year contract by Newcastle for a reason, while he took Crystal Palace to the verge of an FA Cup win via a touchline dance.

Interestingly, Pardew knows Allardyce quite well. Their careers have overlapped several times with both men managing Newcastle, West Ham, Crystal Palace and West Brom at one point or another, and there’s plenty of mutual respect there with Allardyce once calling Pardew an ‘outstanding’ manager.

Where Leeds turn next remains to be seen, but with just four games to go to save their season, they need someone in who can get results quickly, and above anything else, Pardew has proven he can do that. Despite being a limited tactician, Pardew is a master motivator, and as a quick-fixer, you won’t find many better.

