Leeds considered hiring 40-year-old manager before going for Sam Allardyce











Leeds United reportedly considered the idea of appointing Michael Skubala as caretaker manager once again before going for Sam Allardyce.

It’s been a difficult few weeks for Leeds as they have managed to pick up just one point from their last five Premier League games.

Their slump in form under Javi Gracia could lead to the Spaniard being relieved of his duties today, with Leeds sitting just above the relegation zone on goal difference.

Indeed, Fabrizio Romano claims that survival specialist Sam Allardyce is now the favourite to land the job at Elland Road until the end of the campaign.

But it seems that the Whites have actually considered the possibility of naming Michael Skubala as caretaker boss once again.

Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Leeds considered Skubala

Skubala took over at Leeds for a short period after Jesse Marsch’s dismissal back in February.

The 40-year-old failed to pick up a win during his three games in charge, losing two to Manchester United.

But The Times reports that the English boss has been considered by the Leeds hierarchy as a possible replacement for Gracia.

Skubala didn’t perform too badly during his short stint in the dugout, especially considering he had some tough fixtures to start off with.

But it was no surprise to see the Englishman replaced by Gracia considering his lack of experience as a top-flight manager.

Gracia got off to an encouraging start at Leeds, but the results over the past few weeks have been a huge cause for concern and with their Premier League status on the line, it’s no surprise to see the club preparing for another change.

Photo by Rui Vieira – Pool/Getty Images

While Allardyce may not be the most popular choice amongst the fans, he may be the right appointment to keep Leeds in England’s top flight.

He’s proven over the years that he specialises in keeping teams in the Premier League, but if Leeds would have gone for Skubala, it would have been a huge risk.

