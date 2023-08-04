Report: Ange Postecoglou has decided he wants to sign ‘exceptional’ defender for Tottenham now

Micky Van de Ven looks like he could be the next player through the door at Tottenham.

Indeed, according to Fabrizio Romano a deal is almost done, and this is a transfer that comes with a lot of intrigue attached to it.

Spurs have been chasing the Dutchman for quite some time now, and according to Romano, Daniel Levy has personally gotten involved in this deal now.

Photo by Eric Verhoeven/Soccrates/Getty Images

Now, Levy getting involved in a deal usually is cause for concern at Tottenham.

The chairman has been known to make signings without the manager’s say-so, and we heard this exact story last year with Djed Spence.

Indeed, Levy was the man leading the Spence negotiations, and almost as soon as he signed, Antonio Conte was making it clear that he was a club signing rather than a player he personally wanted.

With Levy involved in the Van de Ven deal, one has to wonder whether or not that same situation is playing out here.

However, according to ESPN, that isn’t the case.

Photo by Playmaker/MB Media/Getty Images

They report that the ‘exceptional’ defender is actually an Ange Postecoglou pick, and that’s news that should be welcomed by Spurs fans up and down the country.

Football clubs often work best when the manager gets what he wants and is backed adequately, and it sounds as though Spurs are finally getting to grips with what it means to back a gaffer.

Postecoglou was apparently also the one who pushed for the signing of James Maddison, and it’s great to see that Tottenham are finally putting their manager at the forefront of their recruitment strategy.

Whether or not Van de Ven is a success or not remains to be seen, but regardless of how he gets on, it is a positive to see that the Tottenham boss is getting the players he’s asked for.