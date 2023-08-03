Daniel Levy is personally trying to get ‘exceptional’ player to sign for Tottenham now – Fabrizio Romano

Things are getting serious now.

You know that a Tottenham transfer rumour has some serious gravitas when Daniel Levy gets personally involved in negotiations.

It happened last year with Djed Spence, and it’s happening again now with Micky Van de Ven.

Indeed, according to Fabrizio Romano, Levy is now personally getting involved in the final stages of this deal as Tottenham try to bring the Dutchman to north London.

Spurs are apparently set to sign Van de Ven in a £43m deal, and it looks as though Levy is going to oversee the final stages of this transfer.

Say what you will about Levy, the man knows how to negotiate a transfer deal, and there should be a confidence around the Tottenham fanbase that this will get done now that the Chairman is directly involved.

Of course, sometimes Levy doesn’t operate in Spurs, or their manager’s, best interests.

Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images

Last year it was Levy who pushed through the signing of Djed Spence, and almost immediately after he arrived, Antonio Conte stated that the full-back was a club signing rather than a player he wanted.

Spence would be left to rot on the bench for a sustained period before being sent out on loan, and we can only hope that Ange Postecoglou is more on board with the signing of Van de Ven than Conte was with Spence.

In all fairness, it’s hard to see Postecoglou taking issue with this signing.

A fast, strong and smart centre-back, Van de Ven is a perfect fit for the Postecoglou system, and we have to imagine that the Australian is fairly excited about adding the ‘exceptional‘ defender to his ranks.