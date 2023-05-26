Report: ‘Amazing’ manager is becoming more and more likely to get the Tottenham job











Ange Postecoglou’s chances of getting the Tottenham job are improving.

That is according to The Daily Mail who report that the Australian is becoming more and more likely to be Spurs’ next manager.

The north London club are, once again, assessing their options after being rejected by Arne Slot this week, and Postecoglou seems to be working his way up their list of targets.

The Australian is, of course, the current manager of Celtic, but Spurs are hoping that he will ditch the Scottish giants for a move to north London.

Of course, there is a history of successful Celtic managers coming down south of the border with the likes of Brendan Rodgers and Martin O’Neill both following that path.

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Neither of those two were ever offered a role as big as Tottenham after leaving Celtic, so logic suggests that Postecoglou could well be tempted by a switch to north London.

Saying that though, getting the ‘amazing’ manager out of Scotland may be easier said than done.

Postecoglou has a good thing going at Celtic. He has a squad chalked full of players that he completely trusts, while the fanbase adore him as of he’s a deity-level figure.

To go to Tottenham would be to start from scratch. There’s a real level of snobbery when it comes to former Scottish League managers in England, and he’d have to claw his way to credibility once again at Spurs.

However, Postecoglou has never been one to back down from a challenge, and perhaps the idea of taking over at Tottenham would really appeal to a manager who has been taking risks his whole career.

Postecoglou is certainly someone to keep an eye on as Tottenham finally try to appoint a replacement for Antonio Conte.

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

