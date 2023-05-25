'Very good manager': Simon Jordan hails potential Arne Slot alternative for Spurs











Tottenham Hotspur are now looking at alternatives to Arne Slot after he confirmed he will remain at Feyenoord.

Spurs were heavily linked with the 44-year-old, but on Thursday morning, he dealt them a significant blow.

Now, Tottenham have reportedly set their sights firmly on Celtic’s Ange Postecoglou.

Miguel Delaney tweeted just after 10am BST: “Tottenham now strongly considering Ange Postecoglou, who is seen as one of main candidates, story up soon.”

The Hoops boss was one of multiple names doing the rounds after Antonio Conte’s departure from Tottenham in March.

For a while, Postecoglou looked like an outsider for the Spurs vacancy, but now it looks like Tottenham are focusing on him.

‘There will be criticism’

TalkSPORT’s Simon Jordan has spoken about Spurs’ purported interest in the 57-year-old on the radio station on Thursday.

He says Postecoglou is a “very good manager” and, at the risk of upsetting Hoops fans, he said there’s a “natural progression” from the Scottish Premiership to the Premier League.

“He’s a very good manager, isn’t he,” the talkSPORT pundit said about Postecoglou.

“And there’s a natural progression, whether Celtic fans want to hear that or not, but going from Scotland to the Premier League is a natural progression.

“Celtic are a wonderful football club, nothing I’m saying is detracting from that.

“But the Premier League is the biggest league in world football and so manager are going to want to find themselves in that space if they’ve got anything about them.

However, Jordan also issued a word of caution for Postecoglou, who would be going to a club with “its challenges”.

“Whether he feels his time at Celtic has run its course, I don’t know,” continued Jordan.

“Going to Tottenham has its challenges, not just because of Daniel Levy but also because of Daniel Levy.

“Any manager going into Spurs would be walking in as a Daniel Levy appointment and into a club with great toxicity from fans towards the ownership model.

“Do I want that? or will there be an opportunity if I keep winning everything with Celtic and keep progressing Celtic that I might even get a bigger job than Tottenham?

“There are a segment of Tottenham fans who don’t welcome anything Daniel Levy does with open arms. There will be criticism.”

‘One of the best managers in the world’

Out of all the managers out there, Postecoglou is probably one of the best when it comes to taking the reins at a club with high expectations.

Postecoglou won titles in Australia and Japan with South Melbourne FC, Brisbane Roar and Yokohama F Marino.

This earned him a move to Celtic side reeling from a failed ten-in-a-row attempt in 2021.

Postecoglou duly turned them into a juggernaut again, winning plenty of titles and cups.

The 57-year-old has also proven to be a master in the transfer market, unearthing gems time and time again.

Peter Cklamovski, worked as Postecoglou’s assistant boss at Yokohama F Marinos, had the highest praise for the Australian.

He told Football Scotland in November 2022: “Obviously there has been strong interest for Ange recently.

“I’ve been saying this for over a decade but Ange is one of the best managers in the world.

“He is showing his quality in the Celtic role, he loves Celtic and is doing an amazing job there.

“He will prove that he is one of the best managers in the world in the English Premier League also.

“I’m sure this will happen at the right time for all parties.”

Expectations are incredibly high at Celtic and he has met them all. That bodes well for a potential move to Spurs.