James Ward-Prowse is keen to join West Ham United this summer as the Hammers prepare for the departure of Declan Rice in the transfer window.

That is according to a report from The Telegraph, which suggests that David Moyes wishes to use the funds from selling Rice to sign three players this summer.

Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images

One of those is James Ward-Prowse. The Southampton captain is surely going to be on the move in this window following the club’s relegation from the Premier League last season.

Ward-Prowse keen to join West Ham

Ward-Prowse is a modern day Southampton legend. And he has shown plenty of loyalty in the past. So the club may be hoping that they can convince the 28-year-old to give them one more year in the hope they make an immediate return to the top-flight.

Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images

However, it would seem that the England international has his sights set on a move away, with The Telegraph reporting that Ward-Prowse is keen to join West Ham.

That would be a big boost for the Irons. Obviously, Rice is going to leave a massive void to fill should he indeed leave the club this summer.

But Ward-Prowse has been such a consistent performer in the Premier League for more than a decade. Remarkably, he has missed just two league games across the last four seasons.

He is also one goal away from a half-century in the top-flight.

Admittedly, he may not come cheap at £40 million. And West Ham will have to reach an agreement with Southampton over the fee. But he has been ‘amazing‘ in the top-flight for a number of years.

So it could be a brilliant piece of business if West Ham could secure his signature.