Report: Along with Lavia, Liverpool have made their first move to sign another £25m midfielder

With both Jordan Henderson and Fabinho seemingly set to leave Liverpool in the coming days, the Reds need to step up their search for new midfielders.

Luckily, it sounds as though the Reds are doing just that.

Indeed, an approach for Romeo Lavia has reportedly now been made, and according to FootballTransfers, an initial approach has also been made for another young midfielder.

Andre Trindade, a 22-year-old from Fluminese has apparently caught the eye at Anfield, and Liverpool have supposedly made an initial approach to sign the player.

However, as always, this story isn’t as straightforward as it perhaps should be.

Indeed, Fluminese don’t want to let Andre go until their season is over, and with the Brazilian league running until December, we may not see Andre heading to Anfield until the beginning of January.

However, as the old saying goes, good things come to those who wait.

This young man is said to be one of the better holding midfield players in Brazil.

He already has a cap for the national team – which is no easy feat considering the amount of talent that comes out of Brazil, and there’s a reason he’s been labelled as a £25m player.

Of course, Liverpool need players through the door right now rather than in six months’ time, so perhaps they will be put off this deal. However, it must be said that patience is a virtue in football and Liverpool could play it very smart by setting up a January move for Andre.

Fulham are also interested in the player, but, with all due respect to the Whites, it shouldn’t be too difficult for Liverpool to win a transfer tussle against the west Londoners if it comes to it.