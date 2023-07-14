Aston Villa are not messing about in this summer transfer window.

Pau Torres and Youri Tielemans have already been signed up, Moussa Diaby has agreed to join the Midlands club, and apparently, Brennan Johnson also wants to head to Villa Park.

That is according to The Mail who report that the ‘magnificent’ attacker wants to join the Villans.

This is very interesting to say the least.

Photo by Will Palmer/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

An attacker who is just as useful out wide as he is up front, Johnson could be brilliant under the tutelage of Unai Emery.

He has the raw talent needed to be a star in this Villa team, and if his end product can be finetuned in the same way Ollie Watkins’ has been under Emery, he could hit a new level.

Of course, as ever when trying to sign another Premier League club’s star player, getting a deal done for Johnson won’t be easy.

Forest will not be keen to sell one of their own, but with the pull of European football and a potential top six charge once again this season, you can understand why Johnson is keen to join.

Photo by Huw Fairclough/Getty Images

After selling Danny Ings in January, Villa do need more depth in their attack, and signing a player like Johnson who can cover multiple positions could be a masterstroke from the Europa Conference League contenders.

It’s very much early days on this front though. No bid has gone in yet from Villa, but with Johnson keen to join, don’t be too surprised if this is one the club ultimately do end up pursuing.

Johnson to Villa could be one to watch as the Midlands club continue to look to bolster their squad ahead of what is shaping up to be a very exciting season.