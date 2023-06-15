Chelsea appear to be closing in on winning the race to sign Arsenal target Moises Caicedo, with the Blues prepared to meet the midfielder’s £200,000-a-week wage demands.

That is according to a report from Football Transfers, which notes that the Gunners are now prioritising other names on their wishlist.

It seems increasingly likely that Moises Caicedo will be on the move in this window. But those who expected the Ecuadorian to end up at the Emirates look set to be surprised.

Agent of Moises Caicedo urging Arsenal target to join Chelsea

According to Football Transfers, the Brighton star is keen to head to Stamford Bridge. And one of the reasons for that is the Blues being willing to pay the 21-year-old £200,000-a-week.

It is noted that his agent has been urging Caicedo to join Chelsea rather than Arsenal.

Arsenal fans may be a little disappointed if Caicedo ends up heading to join Mauricio Pochettino’s side. However, that disappointment will start to evaporate if the Gunners manage to get a deal across the line for Declan Rice.

Journalist Dean Jones suggested that a second bid from Arsenal for Rice is reportedly expected in the next 48 hours. So it would appear that some clarity over the West Ham captain’s future may be imminent.

Of course, there had been hope amongst some fans that Mikel Arteta would be able to call upon both Rice and Caicedo next season.

But Arsenal have shown that they have a limit they are not prepared to exceed for transfer targets. And Chelsea may well be the ones to capitalise once again.

What the ‘unbelievable‘ Seagulls star heading elsewhere will do is pile the pressure on Arsenal to ensure that they do not miss out on Rice.