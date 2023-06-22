Newcastle United have reportedly enquired about signing Crystal Palace defender Joachim Andersen this summer.

The Magpies are not messing around. After qualifying for the Champions League with a fourth-placed finish last season, Eddie Howe is aiming for some big games, and Sandro Tonali of AC Milan is reportedly one of them.

Along with the Italian, Newcastle want to sign Andersen from Palace, claims the Daily Mail.

Photo by Lars Ronbog / FrontZoneSport via Getty Images

Newcastle United want to sign Joachim Andersen

Newcastle United boasted the best defence in the Premier League last season, but Eddie Howe is still not satisfied – he wants another top defender and Joachim Andersen could be the one.

The Dane joined the Eagles two years ago, after a successful loan spell at Fulham. He has been a fine player at Selhurst Park since, and his performances have caught the eye of a few big clubs.

Newcastle are reportedly one of them.

It has been claimed that the Magpies have enquired about the possibility of signing Andersen in this window, but Palace’s asking price could prove to be an issue.

The report hasn’t exactly mentioned Roy Hodgson’s demands to let the Dane leave, but considering he still has three years on his contract and is one of their most important players, he will not be cheap.

The report describes Andersen as ‘one of the best centre-backs’ in the Premier League.

Photo by Tom Dulat/Getty Images

TBR View:

Joachin Andersen is a really good defender and it’s understandable why Newcastle are looking to sign him.

The Dane has been brilliant ever since he moved to the Premier League. He was one of Fulham’s best players during his loan spell there and his performances have been fantastic at Crystal Palace as well.

The Eagles, however, will not make it easy for interested clubs to sign Andersen, especially as Marc Guehi could leave Selhurst Park this summer as well.

That could complicate things for Newcastle, who are already set to spend a huge amount of money on Tonali.