Report: After Reiss Nelson, West Ham are now keeping tabs on another 'outstanding' Arsenal player











West Ham United are reportedly keeping tabs on Kieran Tierney’s situation at Arsenal, as per a report from 90Min.

The Scottish defender has seen his playing time limited after the arrival of Oleksandr Zinchenko and could be on the market this summer.

Aside from West Ham, Newcastle, Leeds and Aston Villa are all also reportedly interested in the left-back.

However, there’s an argument to make that Tierney’s best move would be to join West Ham as a replacement for Aaron Cresswell, who, at the age of 33, will soon be fazed out of this West Ham team.

The Hammers have also been linked with a move for Reiss Nelson from Arsenal, so perhaps a double swoop from their London rivals could be in the offing.

Photo by Rui Vieira – Pool/Getty Images

However, whether West Ham stay in the Premier League this season may determine if the transfer materialises. Currently, they are just one point above the relegation zone and could easily get dragged into the bottom three, and a relegation to the Championship would quickly throw the brakes on this potential move.

West Ham have endured a poor season so far, but with a talented squad and a manager who has proved he’s capable of a lot more, perhaps Tierney would be tempted to move to the London Stadium.

Much like Cresswell, Tierney is a brilliant attacking left-back who can cross the ball brilliantly, and with David Moyes utilising a style that relies heavily on good crosses being delivered, he’d be a great fit.

It remains to be seen whether Arsenal would be willing to sell the so-called ‘outstanding’ defender this summer, but West Ham would undoubtedly be a good destination for the Scottish international given their need for a new left-back and their style of play under Moyes.

