Speaking on the Talking Transfers Podcast, Graeme Bailey has been discussing Reiss Nelson’s future after his immense performance for Arsenal at the weekend.

Nelson scored what could very well be a season-defining goal for Arsenal at the weekend against Bournemouth in the last minute to secure three points for the north London club.

Inevitably, when a player who is set to be a free agent in the summer has a moment like this speculation arises about his future, and according to Bailey, many clubs, including West Ham, want to sign the ‘really powerful’ Arsenal ace.

However, Bailey did add the caveat that Nelson wants to stay at the Gunners, but with no guarantees over his gametime, he could leave.

Photo by James Williamson – AMA/Getty Images

Nelson wanted by West Ham

The journalist gave an update on the Arsenal winger.

“Reiss Nelson. A really interesting one. Out of contract at the end of the season, he’s 23 already, which says a lot really. He does want to stay, but he does have an awful lot of interest out there from a lot of clubs, West Ham being one of them, I just think at 23, where is he in the pecking order? He’s fourth-choice in certain positions, he might sign (a new contract) from what I’m hearing, but he won’t get any guarantees over playing time, so don’t be surprised if he moves on,” Bailey said.

Should leave

Nelson may want to stay at Arsenal due to the fact he’s been there since he was a kid and it is a massive club, but the reality is that he’s not likely to ever fulfill his potential at the Emirates.

Sadly, he’s been bypassed by the likes of Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and even Emile Smith Rowe, hence why he’s been limited to just a handful of minutes this season.

A move to a club like West Ham would give him the platform to thrive and really make a name for himself in the Premier League, but whether or not he takes this leap of faith remains to be seen.

