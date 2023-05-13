Report: After Nagelsmann update, ‘incredible’ manager wants the Tottenham job











Tottenham Hotspur threw up yet another managerial curveball on Friday evening as numerous reports emerged stating that Julian Nagelsmann is no longer in the running to become the new Spurs manager.

Many outlets, including The Times, reported that Spurs have taken Nagelsmann off of their shortlist to become the new head coach, but fear not, there’s also a more promising update within this report.

Indeed, after noting that Nagelsmann will not be getting the job, The Times claim that Ruben Amorim has been in talks with Spurs and he is indeed interested in becoming Spurs’ new manager.

The ‘incredible’ 38-year-old has been linked with Spurs for a little while now, and it sounds as though he is keen to take the north London club forwards.

At the age of just 38, Amorim certainly fits the profile of what Spurs are looking for in that he’s a younger manager, and unlike some of his rivals for this job such as Xabi Alonso and Roberto De Zerbi, he’s a proven winner.

Photo by Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images

Amorim, famously, ended Sporting CP’s long wait for a Primeira Liga title a few years ago, and while Sporting have since regressed back to being comfortably the third best team in Portugal, we mustn’t forget just how impressive that title win in 2020/21 was.

Not only did Sporting win their first title in 19 years back in 2021, they did it in some style.

They lost just one game all season – a 4-3 defeat to Benfica just two games from the end of the season, and they played some truly scintillating football.

With the likes of Pedro Porro, Joao Palhinha and Matheus Nunes all playing key roles, Premier League fans have had a taste of what Amorim’s football is all about when watching these three players, intensity and attacking intent.

Spurs fans may not be too happy about the Nagelsmann update that emerged on Friday, but Amorim would certainly be a good consolation prize.

Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images

