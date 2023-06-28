Report: After Maddison, Tottenham are still in talks to sign another ‘frightening’ player

James Maddison is looking likely to be Tottenham’s second signing of the summer transfer window, and, inevitably, all eyes are now on who the north London club’s third signing will be.

After seemingly securing a new goalkeeper and a new playmaker, attention now has to shift to signing new defenders, and according to The Standard, talks are ongoing about a deal for Edmond Tapsoba.

The Bayern Leverkusen centre-back has been linked to Tottenham for a little while now, and the ‘frightening’ defender is still in talks about a move to north London.

Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images

This would be, yet another, fantastic signing for Spurs, and if they can get this one over the line, all of a sudden, things would be looking up.

Indeed, with a new manager, a new goalkeeper, a new defender and a new centre-back potentially all in place, Spurs may have what it takes to kick on next season.

However, sadly, Tapsoba’s arrival wouldn’t immediately fix all of Spurs’ issues.

The reality is that Harry Kane is still heading into the final year of his contract and this group of players have failed to make anything happen time and time again at domestic or European level.

Photo by Joris Verwijst/BSR Agency/Getty Images

This is a new-look Tottenham by the looks of things, but we have been here before.

Let’s not forget, this time last year we were all speaking about how Tottenham had won the transfer window after signing the likes of Yves Bissouma, Richarlison and Ivan Perisic, but, as we know, each of those players failed to make the desired impact at Spurs.

Fingers crossed this crop of new signings doesn’t suffer the same fate, but while the early signs are positive, Spurs fans ought to know better than to get carried away by these arrivals.