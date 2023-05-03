‘Very close’: Sky reporter says ‘unbelievable’ Liverpool player is about to sign for another PL club











James Milner is very close to signing for Brighton.

That is according to Sky Sports News who report that the midfielder is very close to agreeing terms to join the Seagulls at the end of the season.

Milner’s contract at Liverpool is up this summer, and it looks as though after reviewing his options he’s decided to move on from Anfield after eight successful years.

The ‘unbelievable’ midfielder has been a great servant for Liverpool, but now, he’s set to head to the south coast.

Photo by Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images

Milner set for Brighton

Bela Shah provided this update on Sky Sports.

“Some more transfer news to bring you is that James Milner, Brightion are very close to agreeing a deal to sign him. He’s out of contract at Liverpool at the end of the season, Milner has heard how great Roberto De Zerbi is with the elder statesman in his squad, so he could possibly be on his way to Brighton,” Shah said.

Record to be broken

It’s understandable why, even at the age of 37, Milner is looking to join a club where he’ll get more gametime. After all, the Premier League appearance record is well within his sights now.

Indeed, Milner needs just 49 more appearances in this league to break Gareth Barry’s long-standing record, and, in all honesty, he was unlikely to get that many chances at Liverpool going forwards.

However, with Brighton being a team that is lacking experience and, with all due respect, lesser ambitions than Liverpool, he could easily be a key player for Roberto De Zerbi’s side for the next two seasons and go on to break Barry’s record for Premier League appearances.

Milner’s career is winding down, but he still has what it takes to be a real asset for a club like Brighton.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

