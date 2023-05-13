Report: 57-year-old manager under review by Tottenham after missing out on Julian Nagelsmann











Julian Nagelsmann will not be the next manager of Tottenham Hotspur, so, therefore the question is, who will be?

Well, we know all about a few gaffers who have been linked. The likes of Arne Slot, Roberto De Zerbi and Xabi Alonso keep coming up, but there is another, slightly older, name in the fray for Spurs now.

Indeed, according to The Guardian, Ange Postecoglou is one manager who is classified as being ‘under review’ by Tottenham at this moment in time.

There have been some tentative links to Postecoglou in recent weeks, with Alasdair Gold claiming that Spurs have toyed with the idea of going for the Australian, but now, it looks as though they’re genuinely looking into it.

At the age of 57, Postecoglou doesn’t exactly fit the billing of the young, up-and-coming manager that Spurs are looking for, but make no mistake about it, he has some of the freshest ideas in world football.

Whenever you watch his Celtic team play, you wonder how he’s come up with some of the tactics he’s employing, while his eye for talent has also been amazing over in Scotland.

Of course, the challenges associated with managing in Scotland are wildly different to the challenges posed by the Premier League, but, at the end of the day, winning football is winning football.



Postecoglou’s character is also very intriguing. The 57-year-old, with all due respect, is your typical Australian, no-nonsense, no excuses, no male cow excrement. This is a man who would absolutely whip this Spurs team into shape whether they liked it or not.

Postecoglou may not be the fresh-faced new sparkling manager that Spurs are looking for, but he could well be a revalation if he’s given the keys to the castle at Tottenham Hotspur.

