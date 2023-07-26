Ange Postecoglou was very clear about the fact that every player at Tottenham had a clean slate upon his arrival.

The Australian was willing to give every single player at Hotspur Way a chance to impress, and it looks as though one fringe player at Tottenham has really taken this opportunity.

Indeed, according to Mucho Deporte, Giovani Lo Celso has now decided to stay at Tottenham after being convinced by Ange Postecoglou that he will have a part to play this term.

It was initially thought that Lo Celso was going to leave Tottenham this summer.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

Postecoglou has apparently been delighted with Lo Celso during pre-season, believing that he fits into his system perfectly.

Lo Celso has been a frustrating player for Tottenham at times, but, it has to be said, at his best he is a perfect player for Postecoglou.

As one of Ange’s advanced number eights, Lo Celso would be able to add an element of flair and creativity to this midfield, and he could well shine in this team.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Let’s not forget, as poor as Lo Celso has been at times for Spurs, he was bought for £55m for a reason, and if it weren’t for an injury, he would probably be a World Cup winner at this point in time.

He played a key role for Villarreal in a run to the Champions League last summer two years ago, and he could well have a part to play for Tottenham next season if Postecoglou does indeed show faith in his talents and helps him unlock his ability in the Premier League.

Lo Celso has managed to make the most of his opportunity in the last chance saloon at Tottenham, and the questions is can the likes of Tanguy Ndombele or Sergio Reguilon do the same?