Liverpool have been linked with Federico Chiesa at various times throughout the year.

There were reports back in January suggesting the Reds were keeping tabs on the Juventus ace.

Now, with the summer transfer in full swing, speculation linking Liverpool and Chiesa has intensified.

Photo by Alessio Morgese/NurPhoto via Getty Images

For instance, Sportmediaset recently claimed the Reds had made ‘first contacts’ with agent Fali Ramadani.

Now, another source from Italy has gone in detail over Chiesa’s uncertain position at the club amid the Liverpool links.

Corriere dello Sport has reported that Juve boss Max Allegri no longer considers the 25-year-old a key player.

The manager previously used a 4-3-3 formation, but he switched to 3-5-2 last season.

This formation doesn’t benefit Chiesa, as he doesn’t ‘fully express his potential’ as a second striker or forward.

With that in mind, the reported Liverpool target is now apparently ‘looking around’ for a potential move.

Meanwhile, Juve are reportedly willing to listen to offers around €60million (£52million) for Chiesa.

As for Liverpool, they are monitoring proceedings with ‘great’ attention, though they’re not the only ones.

As well as the Reds, the likes of Newcastle, Manchester United and Aston Villa are in pursuit too.

Our view

You can see why Liverpool are reportedly eyeing Chiesa, as he’s such a top talent.

He has been described as a ‘superstar‘ in his home nation, and has proven himself at the highest level.

Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images

Admittedly, Chiesa doesn’t seem like he’d be a priority signing for Liverpool at this moment in time.

The Reds still have a lot of work to do to bolster their midfield ranks amid ageing legs and expired contracts.

Likewise, the Liverpool defence could do with reinforcements. Meanwhile, their attack is currently quite strong.

Let’s see what happens in the coming weeks, but this could still be a lead worth following.