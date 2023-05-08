Report: £52m player is now 'very close' to joining Manchester United instead of Liverpool











Reported Liverpool target Kim Min-jae is now reportedly ‘very close’ to signing for Manchester United this summer.

The South Korean has just won the Serie A for Napoli after what has been an ‘incredible‘ individual campaign. He is on the wish list of numerous top clubs in Europe, including Erik Ten Hag and Jurgen Klopp’s sides.

Sadly for Liverpool, it looks like Manchester United are now on the verge of signing Kim Min-jae now, according to a report from Corriere dello Sport.

Photo by Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images

Kim has been a phenomenal player for Napoli this season.

The Korean, along with Victor Osimhen and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, has been the biggest reason why the Partenopei have managed to lift their first Serie A title in over 30 years.

Napoli know there will be plenty of interest in those three players. Osimhen, in particular, has been linked with multiple top clubs in England and elsewhere.

The newly-crowned Italian champions have no interest in letting the Nigerian go, and their stance is the same with respect to Kvaratskhelia. Kim, however, looks like he’s on the move.

The report claims that the defender is ‘very close’ to signing for Manchester United, with the Red Devils set to trigger his £52 million release clause very soon.

It has been reported that Liverpool were really interested in Kim too, but no concrete talks took place between the Reds, Napoli and the talented central defender.

Photo by Giuseppe Maffia/NurPhoto via Getty Images

TBR View:

Kim has all the qualities to succeed in the Premier League, and Manchester United are doing the right thing by signing a player like him, if the report is to be believed.

Liverpool already have Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate at the back, while Joel Matip and Joe Gomez are also available at Jurgen Klopp’s disposal.

Signing another top-quality defender would’ve made sense considering the injury issues Liverpool’s defenders have had recently, but it doesn’t look like it will be Kim.

If Manchester United do sign Kim, it will be interesting to see how he’ll fare in the Premier League.

Photo by sportinfoto/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

