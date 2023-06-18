Clement Lenglet is yet to receive any kind of contact from Barcelona amid claims that Tottenham Hotspur are expected to agree a fee for the defender in the coming days.

That is according to a report from Marca, which suggests that the Frenchman has been told nothing by his parent club since Spurs announced his departure on their retained list.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

It does appear that Clement Lenglet could still soon become one of Tottenham’s first signings of the summer. The 27-year-old had a reasonable time on loan in North London.

And it does seem that Barca are open to letting him leave on the cheap. Reports from Sport claimed that the Catalan giants want £10.3 million for Lenglet, while Tottenham are prepared to pay half that amount.

Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images

It was claimed by Sport that Tottenham are expected to agree a fee for Lenglet this coming week. But it would appear that the defender is very much in the dark about his future.

According to Marca, Lenglet has received no contact whatsoever from Barcelona.

It did already appear that Lenglet’s future lied away from Camp Nou. However, the latest report seems to make it abundantly clear that Barcelona have no intention of keeping the centre-back.

That obviously plays into Tottenham’s hands during negotiations. It seemingly does Barca no favours to keep him around if he is not going to play any part in Xavi’s plans.

And it will certainly help Spurs’ cause if Lenglet feels ignored by his parent club. He got plenty of minutes under his belt at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

And you would not say that any defender has a nailed on place in the side ahead of Ange Postecoglou’s arrival. So there is an opportunity for someone like Lenglet to establish himself as an important player.